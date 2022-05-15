Cincinnati Reds No-Hit Pittsburgh Pirates, but Lose, 1-0

Skip to main content
Cincinnati Reds No-Hit Pittsburgh Pirates and Lose, 1-0

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the first MLB team since 2008 to win despite being no-hit as they shut out the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, on Sunday. Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene struck out nine over 7.1 no-hit innings.

Major League Baseball's worst team, the Cincinnati Reds, just suffered one of the weirdest and most unique losses in MLB history.

For just the sixth time ever and the first time since 2008, an MLB team no-hit its opponent but ended up losing the game.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene had everything working on Sunday afternoon, except his command in the later innings.

Greene struck out nine Pittsburgh hitters over 7.1 no-hit innings for the Reds, but in doing so, he walked five batters, including two in the eighth inning. He departed after throwing 118 pitches, the most pitches in one start for any MLB starter this season.

Relief pitcher Art Warren didn't make the situation much easier, immediately walking Ben Gamel to load the bases, still with just one out.

That brought up the budding young Pittsburgh star, Ke'Bryan Hayes, who reached on a fielder's choice, beating out a potential double play ball as Rodolfo Castro scored.

While Cincinnati limited the damage to just the one run, that run proved to be all the difference as the Reds offense could not muster a comeback of their own in the top of the ninth inning.

For those who don't know the magnitude of this loss, especially for the Reds, Cincinnati is currently the only team in MLB without double-digit wins this season.

The Reds sit with the worst record in baseball at 9-26, a .255 winning percentage, and despite better play in the last week or so, have been a tough watch overall, not just for Reds fans, but for the whole of baseball.

With this happening within the first month-and-a-half of the season, it puts the cherry on top of what has turned into an incredibly rough start for MLB's oldest team.

Cincinnati's schedule doesn't get much easier this week as they head on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians for a two-game set and the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game weekend series.

The Pirates improved to 15-19 with the win, taking on the Cubs in Chicago for a three-game series starting Monday night before heading back to Pittsburgh to host the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

