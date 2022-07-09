Skip to main content
Cincinnati Reds Win On Walk-Off Balk, First Time Since 2018

Cincinnati Reds Win On Walk-Off Balk, First Time Since 2018

One of the most peculiar walk-offs in MLB is the walk-off balk, which is exactly what happened in the bottom of the 10th inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Reds came away 2-1 winners in extras.

One of the most peculiar walk-offs in MLB is the walk-off balk, which is exactly what happened in the bottom of the 10th inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Reds came away 2-1 winners in extras.

Luck was on the side of the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Great American Ball Park as they took the opening game of their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays in the most interesting of ways.

After narrowly avoiding going down in the top of the 10th inning, throwing out a would-be go-ahead run in Francisco Mejia at the plate, the Reds got runners on the corners with one out.

Rays reliever Matt Wisler was on the mound, looking to induce an inning-ending double play, but the baseball gods had other plans in mind.

The Reds became the first MLB team since 2018 to win on a walk-off balk and the Rays, for the first time in franchise history, lost on a walk-off balk.

Baseball fans know the arbitrary nature of a balk as even the slightest of movements can literally be the deciding factor in how a game ends.

We saw that in full effect tonight, but the Reds kept themselves in this game against one of the current AL Cy Young contenders in Shane McClanahan and shut down a Rays offense that had been rolling over the last five days or so.

Cincinnati allowed just one run and five hits to the Rays overall, striking out 11 batters in the process. Reds starter Luis Castillo was spectacular, striking out eight over seven innings of work.

Things don't get easier as the Reds still have two games against Tampa Bay left in their series, but this win was massive for a team that's had its fair share of struggles so far in 2022.

Tags
terms:
RedsTampa Bay RaysRaysMLBCincinnati Reds

USATSI_18663734_168388303_lowres
News

Cincinnati Reds Win On Walk-Off Balk, First Time Since 2018

By Alex Murphyjust now
USATSI_18663699_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles Walk-Off Angels With Three-Run Ninth Inning Comeback

By Alex Murphy21 minutes ago
USATSI_16960692_168388303_lowres
News

Viral: Watch Boston Red Sox Star Have Total Meltdown In The Locker Room

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
RedSoxChrisSaleRehab
Minors

Rays to See Season Debut of Boston Star Chris Sale Tuesday in St. Petersburg

By Tom Brew3 hours ago
USATSI_17082501_168388303_lowres
News

How In The World Is This Player Not Starting In The MLB All-Star Game?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18645793_168388303_lowres
News

Shohei Ohtani Continues to do Shohei Ohtani Things

By Alex MurphyJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18646353_168388303_lowres
News

Yordan Alvarez Hits 26th Home Run of Season in 5-2 Astros Win

By Alex MurphyJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18636379_168388303_lowres
News

Julio Rodriguez Becomes Fastest Player in MLB History to 15 HR & 20 SB

By Alex MurphyJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18636414_168388303_lowres
News

Brewers C Victor Caratini Hits Three-Run Walk-Off Home Run

By Alex MurphyJul 4, 2022