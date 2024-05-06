Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo Becomes Rare Idaho Native to Make MLB Debut
Kyle Manzardo is making his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, and he's joining quite the exclusive list in the process.
Manzardo, a 23-year-old first baseman, was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. As noted by Céspedes Family BBQ, and further documented by Baseball Reference, Manzardo is now just the 33rd Idaho native ever to play in MLB.
Only Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska have produced fewer MLB players over the years, putting Idaho in 46th place among the 50 states.
Michael Stefanic was the last Idaho native to debut, doing so for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. Before him, left-handed pitcher Damon Jones pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and 2022, but neither Stefanic or Jones is on an active roster.
Manzardo is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' farm system and the No. 52 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Tampa Bay Rays selected Manzardo out of Washington State in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. They sent Manzardo to Cleveland in exchange for starting pitcher Aaron Civale at the 2023 trade deadline.
Manzardo was batting .303 with nine home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.017 OPS in 29 games with Triple-A Columbus prior to getting called up Monday. He was a .336 hitter with a .937 OPS in college and a .287 hitter with a .938 OPS in the minors.
Monday's showdown between the Guardians and Detroit Tigers began at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo started at designated hitter and hit seventh in the lineup.
