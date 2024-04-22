Colorado Rockies Making Unfortunate History During Difficult April
The Colorado Rockies split a doubleheader on Sunday with the Seattle Mariners, but that didn't stop the Rockies from joining some unfortunate baseball history in the process.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Colorado Rockies are first MLB team to trail at any point in each of their first 22 games of a season since the Washington Senators trailed in their first 32 games in 1957.
The Rockies are 5-17 on the season and own the second-worst record in baseball (only ahead of the Chicago White Sox). They haven't been to the playoffs since 2018 and haven't been to a World Series since 2007. They've never won one, either.
With stats like this, it doesn't look like they'll be breaking those droughts.
Colorado won Game 1 of the Doubleheader, 2-1, in 10 innings. It was 0-0 in the top of the 10th when JP Crawford hit a single to give the M's a 1-0 lead, which prompted the Rockies to trail yet again. Luckily for them, they were able to win on a walk-off single by Ryan McMahon in the bottom half of the inning.
The Rockies will start a new series on Monday night against the San Diego Padres. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 8:40 p.m. ET as Dylan Cease pitches for the Friars against Austin Gomber.
Cease is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox this offseason. Gomber is 0-1 with a 4.95 ERA. The soft-tossing lefty will have the challenge of navigating a pretty solid right-handed lineup for the Padres.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.