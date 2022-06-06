Rockies' Brendan Rodgers named NL Player of the Week

Before last week began, Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers wasn't necessarily the best power-hitting season, with just two home runs through the first two months of the season or so.

Rockies fans knew the level of power that he can bring at the plate, especially considering he hit 15 homers in 2021.

Well, let's just say that things quickly corrected itself in the best ways possible as Rodgers hit four in six games and won NL Player of the Week honors in the process.

Not only did he hit .345 with a 1.252 OPS during the week, he also had arguably the best single-game performance of his career, a three-homer day on June 1.

It was Rodgers' first multi-homer game in his career and first three-homer game, but let's not forget the cherry on top of what was an incredible day: the walk-off.

Going into the bottom of the 10th inning, the Rockies trailed the Miami Marlins, 12-11, after Miami scored a run in the top-half of the frame.

Thanks to the automatic runner on second rule, Rodgers stepped up and sent the Coors Field faithful into a frenzy with a leadoff two-run, walk-off homer.

He added another one on Sunday as Colorado wore its new City Connect uniforms, honoring the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado landscape. Apparently, cool jerseys and home runs go hand-in-hand.

Rodgers had seven RBI and two doubles during the week to go along with his four homers. He now has six home runs and 26 RBI this season, both of which rank third on the team.

Colorado heads to San Francisco to start a seven-game road trip tomorrow night against the Giants and over the weekend against the San Diego Padres.