Corbin Burnes Delivers Signature Performance, Striking Out 14 in Brewers Win

Coming off a pair of embarrassing losses to the National League West last-place Colorado Rockies, the Milwaukee Brewers received a signature performance from the club's ace, reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, propelling the team to a 2-1 win in game one of their doubleheader Thursday in Milwaukee.

Burnes mowed through the San Francisco Giants' lineup, allowing just three hits and one run, walking nobody and striking out 14 in eight innings.

The win gives the Brewers new life in the National League wild card race. After sweeping the day's doubleheader, the Brewers are now 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League wild card spot.

Burnes' performance was much-needed with his team's playoff hopes on the line Thursday.

Over his last nine starts, Burnes had given up 28 earned runs over 50.1 innings pitched, ripe for a 5.01 ERA dating back to July 22.

Thursday was a return to form for the reining National League ERA Title winner. In order for the Brewers to get back to the postseason, they will need Burnes to pitch up to his abilities, as he did Thursday.

Since trading relief pitcher Josh Hader at the August 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Brewers are 16-20, while the St. Louis Cardinals have taken over the National League Central, now holding an eight-game lead.

The Brewers will open a three-game weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee Friday night.

The Reds have won three of their last four series, with victories coming in Washington over the Nationals, in Chicago over the Cubs, and at home over the Colorado Rockies. Cincinnati is 7-5 over that stretch.