Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

The Chicago Cubs chose to honor St. Louis Cardinals' multi-all-stars Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to what is expected to their final game at Wrigley Field, Thursday afternoon.

Before first pitch, Pujols and Molina were greeted by Cubs' manager David Ross and outfielder (and former Cardinal) Jason Heyward. Heyward was teammates with Molina in 2015, after being traded to St. Louis by the Atlanta Braves. He signed a lucrative contract with the Cubs following the 2015 season.

Pujols and Molina were each given a number from the Wrigley Field centerfield, manual scoreboard, corresponding with the number each player has worn throughout their career. Pujols was given the number 5, while Molina was given the number 4.

In honor of Pujols and Molina's charitable efforts off the field, the Cubs have also announced that they will be making a contribution to the Pujols Family Foundation and Yadier Molina 'Foundation 4.'

The Pujols Family Foundation is a 'national not-for-profit agency that exists to honor God and strengthen families through our works, deeds and examples.'

Since it was founded in 2005, the organization aims 'to help those living with Down syndrome here at home and to improve the lives of the impoverished in the Dominican Republic.'

Molina's 'Foundation 4' organization is a nonprofit charity that the catcher founded with his wife in 2010. The group strives to 'create happier lives and futures for underprivileged children in Puerto Rico. And in the event of special circumstances, to help the people of Puerto Rico in times of need due to natural disasters. Through special fundraising events, Fundacion 4 aims with donations/sponsorships from private and public sector partners to aid children in need due to abuse, neglect, cancer, disease, or poverty.'

Both Pujols and Molina have made clear their intentions to retire after the 2022 season.

"This is it for me," Pujols told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold in March. "This is my last run."

Molina shared his plans to retire on a conference call with reporters last August.

“Yes, yes, it will be my final season,” Molina said. “I want to finish here in this great organization.”

Molina returned to the Cardinals Monday after taking Saturday and Sunday off and traveling to Puerto Rico for 'business reasons.'