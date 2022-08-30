Skip to main content
Cubs' Rookie Javier Assad Has Not Given Up a Run in Two Career Starts

Rookie pitcher Javier Assad tossed another five scoreless innings for the Chicago Cubs Monday night in Toronto. In his second career start, Assad gave up just four hits and two walks against the Blue Jays. The Cubs blew a 4-0 lead after manager David Ross' call to the pen.
Chicago Cubs' rookie pitcher Javier Assad pitched five scoreless frames for his team on the road in Toronto Monday night.

He allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out one, before being pulled at 80 pitches by manager David Ross.

Ross' early call to the bullpen resulted in four runs as relievers Erich Uelmen and Manuel Rodriguez failed to keep the Cubs' comfortable 4-0 lead intact.

Eulmen gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to Blue Jays' pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal. Rodriguez gave up an RBI single to Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman, scoring second baseman Cavan Biggio.

Assad, though, was very good once again.

Through two career starts and a total of nine innings pitched, Assad has yet to allow a run. He threw four scoreless innings last week against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Assad received a call-up from Triple-A Iowa last week. The 25-year-old pitched very well in his time in Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A over 108.1 innings this season, posting a 2.66 ERA.

Assad has been in the Cubs' farm system since 2015, when the organization signed him as an international free agent from Mexico. 

Assad struggled in 20 starts in 2021, logging a 5.32 ERA. He has bounced back nicely in 2022 though, and was rewarded for his years of hard work with a call-up last week.

With 2022 Opening Day starter Kyle Hendricks out for the season and pitchers Keegan Thompson, Wade Miley and Steven Brault all on the Injured List, Assad should see a nice opportunity down the stretch to audition for the Cubs' 2023 pitching rotation.

USATSI_18949436_168388303_lowres
