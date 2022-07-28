SCARY VIDEO: Pitcher Gets Drilled In The Head By A Line Drive In Marlins-Reds Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Marlins are in Ohio taking on the Cincinnati Reds and during the game a very scary play happened.

Starting pitcher Daniel Castano got drilled in the head with a line drive during the first inning.

In baseball, that is always one of the scariest things; a batter drilling a ball at a pitcher who has almost no time to react.

Jessica Blaylock: "That is a brutally scary moment that almost brings you to tears. I am so happy that Daniel Castano was able to walk off the field on his own power after getting in the head with that comebacker. Absolutely terrifying to see that happen."

Thankfully, he was able to exit the game on his own power.

Nick Pierce: "LHP Daniel Castano for #Marlins just hit in head by line drive from Donovan Solano of #Reds. Exit velo said to be 104+ mph. That Castano was able to get up and walk off the field is nothing short of a miracle. Hoping for more good results. Scary stuff..."

Currently, the Marlins are 46-52 on the season in the 98 games that they have played in so far this year.

They are in fourth place in the NL East; behind the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Brave and New York Mets.

As for the Reds, they are having a miserable season and they are in last place in the NL Central.

They are 38-59 in the 97 games that they have played in so far this season.