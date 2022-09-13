David Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing FA Shortstop, Moving Hoerner to 2B

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was asked recently by reporters if the club would make a splash this winter, signing a star free agent shortstop in a class that could include Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts.

If the Cubs were to sign a shortstop, it could mean moving rising star Nico Hoerner back to second base, where he played primarily in 2020 and 2021, before the club traded star shortstop Javier Báez.

“I think it’s like when you want to buy a new car, but you don’t have to; you can be picky, right?” Ross said. “We’ve got a really good shortstop here. If something works out where they identify a middle infielder that is of value that they feel fits well, I think everybody’s on board with that, including myself and Nico. Those are good problems to have. We’ll let the front office pick and choose on that.”

Moving Hoerner to second base would be an interesting decision, considering he has arguably outshined all other options this season, and at a significantly cheaper price.

Hoerner leads all National League shortstops with 12 Defensive Runs Saved, the second-highest mark among Major League shortstops, two behind Houston Astros Jeremy Pena.

At the plate, Hoerner is no slouch either. In his first full-big league season, the 25-year-old is batting .291 with 18 stolen bases and 4.5 Wins Above Replacement.

Moving Hoerner to second base would block the development of 25-year-old Nick Madrigal, who batted .300 with a .378 on base percentage in the month of August, while playing plus-defense, in his return from injury. The Cubs have Madrigal under club control through 2026.

Signing a new shortstop will certainly be expensive. Last season, star free agent shortstop Corey Seager received a ten-year, $325 million contract from the Texas Rangers.

Hoerner is owed $720,000 this season and is under club control through 2025. Perhaps, instead of looking to free agency, the Cubs should lock up their rising star at short now.