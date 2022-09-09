Derek Jeter Expected to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Friday

Hall of fame shortstop Derek Jeter is expected to throw out the first pitch at Friday night's New York Yankees game, as his former club takes on the Tampa Bay Rays, after losing two of three to the Florida team last weekend.

Jeter will be in attendance Friday and will likely throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jeter has thrown out the first pitch at one other Yankees game, in May of 2017. That same day, the Yankees honored him by retiring his number.

Jeter threw a strike over the plate in his previous first pitch, however, he did not throw from the mound. He threw from in front of the mound.

Jeter once famously told former president George W. Bush that if he bounced his first pitch prior to game 3 of the 2001 World Series, after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the New Yorkers would boo the president.

"Don't bounce it," Jeter told President Bush. "They'll boo you."

21 years later, this quote has to be ringing in the back of Jeter's head.

Jeter is set to be honored Friday, but other details about the occasion have yet to be announced to the public.

The 14-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger is hot off the release of his new docuseries on ESPN, 'The Captain.'

'The Captain' chronicled the life and the career of the former captain of the New York Yankees, who won five World Series over the course of his 20-year Major League career.

Jeter was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, and was enshrined into Cooperstown last September.