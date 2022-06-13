Detroit Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Placed on Restricted List

It's been a rough past few days for Detroit Tigers fans, who got word last week that young right-hander Casey Mize will undergo Tommy John surgery soon, missing the rest of the 2022 season and most, if not all, of 2023.

Things just got worse on Monday afternoon as another arm will be lost indefinitely for the Tigers, that being left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Tigers announced on Monday that Rodriguez will be placed on the restricted list for personal reasons as he told the team he will be unable to rejoin them currently.

Rodriguez was recently placed on the 15-day IL due to a left ribcage sprain on May 22, but this solidifies that he won't be back in the Tigers rotation for a much longer period of time.

Detroit made a free agent splash on him in the offseason, giving him a five-year, $77 million contract after helping the Boston Red Sox reach the ALCS in 2021.

As a result of him being placed on the restricted list, Rodriguez will forfeit $86,419 for each Tigers game day that he misses while on it.

We do not currently know much, if anything, about his reasoning for taking time off and in a situation like this where things could be quite serious, we'll report more when more word comes out.

As for Detroit, that is another arm that has been lost in their rotation, which will now indefinitely feature Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo as the No. 1 and No. 2 starters.

The Tigers start a seven-game homestand on Monday night with the first of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.