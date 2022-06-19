Tigers OF Riley Greene Records First MLB Hit

Saturday afternoon was must-watch television for anyone who is a Detroit Tigers fan as top prospect Riley Greene made his MLB debut.

The No. 2 prospect in baseball and No. 5 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has been the talk of the farm system and on Friday, it was announced he would be coming up for Saturday's game.

What a debut the outfielder ended up making for the Tigers, notching two hits and two walks in a blowout victory over the Texas Rangers.

It took him just two pitches to get in the hit column on the day and by that point, Detroit already had a 3-1 lead with two outs in the first.

While just a bloop single, it meant so much more to him and this fanbase that has been yearning for good news over the past few weeks.

He saw the ball well at the plate and already looked like he commanded the strike zone with maturity and confidence.

Greene worked a seven-pitch walk and five-pitch walk on the day and in terms of exit velocity, his hardest-hit ball of the day was a 90 MPH lineout.

That's not really concerning when you see his hit placement on the day, using the opposite field to his advantage in a big way.

Per MLB dot com and The Athletic, Greene was the first player to reach base four times in their debut since Cedric Mullins in 2018. He's also the first Tigers player to accomplish that feat since Scott Livingstone in 1991.

Detroit had one of its best offensive outbursts of the season, scoring 14 runs on the day. They improve to 25-40 with the win and look to take another game against Texas on Sunday.