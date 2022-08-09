Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet.

Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.

Toronto also designated right-hander Matt Peacock for assignment and optioned infielder Otto Lopez Triple-A.

Bradley Jr. reunited with the Red Sox over the offseason when Boston shipped Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for the 32-year-old, as well as prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. But Bradley Jr., a defensive specialist with an unproductive bat, struggled in his return to Beantown, posting a .210 average with three home runs and 29 RBI from the left side of the plate.

Bradley Jr.'s departure came after the Sox added fellow outfielder Tommy Pham before the trade deadline That move created a roster crunch; Pham, Jaylin Davis and Christian Arroyo (who also plays the infield) gave the Red Sox three right-handed hitting outfielders. Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo gave Boston two lefties.

Kiké Hernández is also recovering from a right hip flexor strain.

“Where we’re at roster-wise, we had to go in a different direction,” Boston manager Alex Cora, discussing Bradley Jr.'s release, recently told WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego Show. “We’ve got to keep a right-handed hitting outfielder. We’ve got to keep a utility guy. And obviously, we’re going to get healthy in the upcoming weeks."

The Red Sox took Bradley Jr. in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he debuted for the team in 2013. He won the 2018 ALCS MVP award and that year's World Series with Boston while totaling three home runs and 10 RBI that October.

Now Bradley Jr. gives the Blue Jays depth after they placed George Springer on the injured list and traded for Whit Merrifield. Toronto's other outfielders include Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernández, Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer.