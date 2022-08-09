Skip to main content
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr. will play for the Blue Jays after his Red Sox reunion ended with him being released.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will play for the Blue Jays after his Red Sox reunion ended with him being released.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet.

Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.

Toronto also designated right-hander Matt Peacock for assignment and optioned infielder Otto Lopez Triple-A. 

Bradley Jr. reunited with the Red Sox over the offseason when Boston shipped Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for the 32-year-old, as well as prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. But Bradley Jr., a defensive specialist with an unproductive bat, struggled in his return to Beantown, posting a .210 average with three home runs and 29 RBI from the left side of the plate.

Bradley Jr.'s departure came after the Sox added fellow outfielder Tommy Pham before the trade deadline That move created a roster crunch; Pham, Jaylin Davis and Christian Arroyo (who also plays the infield) gave the Red Sox three right-handed hitting outfielders. Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo gave Boston two lefties.

Kiké Hernández is also recovering from a right hip flexor strain. 

“Where we’re at roster-wise, we had to go in a different direction,” Boston manager Alex Cora, discussing Bradley Jr.'s release, recently told WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego Show. “We’ve got to keep a right-handed hitting outfielder. We’ve got to keep a utility guy. And obviously, we’re going to get healthy in the upcoming weeks."

The Red Sox took Bradley Jr. in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he debuted for the team in 2013. He won the 2018 ALCS MVP award and that year's World Series with Boston while totaling three home runs and 10 RBI that October.

Now Bradley Jr. gives the Blue Jays depth after they placed George Springer on the injured list and traded for Whit Merrifield. Toronto's other outfielders include Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernández, Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer.

USATSI_14830650
News

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

By Gary Phillips54 seconds ago
USATSI_10931158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18841415
Injuries

Yankees' Matt Carpenter Hopes To Play Again This Year After Foot Fracture

By Gary Phillips9 hours ago
USATSI_18813329_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18617609
News

Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released

By Gary PhillipsAug 8, 2022 5:17 PM EDT
USATSI_18608067
News

Cubs Hoping Franmil Reyes Can Return To Being An Impact Bat

By Gary PhillipsAug 8, 2022 5:17 PM EDT
USATSI_7407192_168388303_lowres
News

This 8x MLB All-Star And World Series Champion Is Currently A Free Agent

By Ben StinarAug 7, 2022 3:21 PM EDT
USATSI_18691783_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

By Ben StinarAug 6, 2022 10:47 PM EDT
USATSI_18819988_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH Shohei Ohtani Blast A Home Run Against The A's

By Ben StinarAug 5, 2022 9:07 PM EDT