Fernando Tatis Jr. Apologizes for PED Use, Will Have Shoulder Surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the media Tuesday after failing a drug test 11 days ago that earned him an 80-game suspension that will carry into May of 2023.

Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a banned substance Friday, August 12. The Major League Baseball Players Association immediately released a statement on Tatis’ behalf, in which he claimed that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

Tatis Jr. took the stand and faced the media Tuesday afternoon, and took full responsibility for his actions, and announced that he will be having shoulder surgery.

“I’m truly sorry," Tatis Jr. said. "I am. I’m really sorry. I have let so many people down. I failed. I have failed all of them. I have failed to the front office of the San Diego Padres. I have failed to every fan of this city. I have failed to my country.

"I have failed my family, my parents. I’m really sorry for my mistakes. I have seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s nobody to blame but myself. I have made a mistake and I have regretted every single step I have taken in these days.”

Tatis Jr. didn't double down on his ringworm story; nor did he admit to intentionally using performance enhancing drugs.

The 23-year-old also announced that he will soon be having shoulder surgery and spending the majority of the offseason in San Diego.

Tatis Jr. had four dislocations in his shoulder in 2022 and opted not to have shoulder surgery at the time. Now, he will make the most of his time away from the game, and get himself fixed up for the 2023 season.

Tatis Jr. will be able to return from his suspension in May of 2023.