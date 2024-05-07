Former Chicago Cubs' All-Star Walks Across Stage as a College Graduate in Awesome Moment
In a very cool moment, former All-Star outfielder Dexter Fowler walked across the stage at Penn State this week with a college degree.
The MLB "X" account posted the great memory:
Dexter Fowler has graduated from Penn State with a bachelor of science degree in Organizational and Professional Communication
Fowler was drafted out of the high school ranks in 2004 so going back to school is clearly a huge accomplishment for him.
A former All-Star, Fowler spent parts of 14 years in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels. He made his Major League debut in 2008 with the Rockies, spending six years in Colorado.
After that, he went to Houston and the Cubs, winning a World Series with Chicago in 2016 and making the All-Star team in the same year. He finished out his career with the Cardinals for four years and the Angels for one.
Fowler was a .259 hitter for his career with a .358 on-base percentage. He hit 127 homers and drove in 517, while stealing 149 bases.
His best year was the 2016 season when he hit .276, but he also led the league in triples with 14 during the 2010 season.
Fowler got to the playoffs in five different seasons with the Rockies, Cubs, and Cardinals. He was a .219 career playoff hitter but did hit .333 in the 2016 NLCS that saw the Cubs win and advance to that World Series.
We wish him a congratulations on his retirement - and his graduation!
