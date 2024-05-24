Former Cy Young Winner Earns Starting Nod in Mexican League All-Star Game
Though his major league future is seriously in doubt, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is tearing it up in the Mexican League this year - earning the starting nod in the league's All-Star Game.
Via: DiablosRojosMX on "X:"
El líder de carreras limpias, ponches y juegos ganados, será nada más y nada menos que el abridor de la Zona Sur…¡TREVOR BAUER!
That roughly translates to:
The leader in earned runs, strikeouts and games won will be none other than the South Zone starter…TREVOR BAUER!
The 33-year-old Bauer is currently 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in Mexico. He's struck out 62 batters in 42.0 innings, which spans seven starts. Former big league stars Robinson Cano, Yasiel Puig and Luke Voit are also in the league, and were also named All-Stars.
Bauer clearly still has the stuff to pitch in the major leagues, but he's also clearly being kept out. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely don't want to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question. He remains a major league free agent.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Lifetime, he's 83-79 with a 3.79 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.