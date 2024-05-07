Former Marlins, Angels Outfielder Monte Harrison Commits to Arkansas Football
Former MLB outfielder Monte Harrison has committed to play football at the University of Arkansas, Whole Hog Sports' Richard Davenport reported Tuesday afternoon.
Harrison, who turns 29 in August, last played in the big leagues in 2022, suiting up in nine games for the Los Angeles Angels. He previously played for the Miami Marlins, and was also the Milwaukee Brewers' second round pick 10 years ago.
Between those three organizations, plus an offseason in the Puerto Rican Winter League, Harrison appeared in 868 professional baseball games from 2014 to 2023. He was a .176 hitter with two home runs, six RBI, seven stolen bases and a .547 OPS in the majors, compared to his .240 batting average, 90 home runs, 336 RBI, 210 stolen bases and .722 OPS in the minors.
Harrison was once a verbal commit to Nebraska – in football, not baseball.
247Sports had Harrison pegged as a four-star recruit, ranked No. 7 in Missouri and No. 52 among wide receivers. He received scholarship offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin.
In his senior year at Lee's Summit West High School (MO), Harrison racked up 1,205 yards and 25 touchdowns from scrimmage. The following spring, he hit .433 with a 1.245 OPS for his school's varsity baseball team.
The Brewers' $1.8 million contract offer ultimately lured him away from football, at least for the next decade.
Harrison won't be the first professional athlete to return to NCAA competition in another sport, either.
NBA champion JR Smith, who also turned pro straight out of high school, enrolled at North Carolina A&T after his 17-year career in the Association came to a close. He walked onto the men's golf team and earned the school's Academic Athlete of the Year award in 2022.
Harrison never reached the same heights Smith did in the pros, but by joining a high-profile SEC football program, perhaps he could achieve stardom in the college ranks.
