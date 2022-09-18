Skip to main content
Framber Valdez Sets Quality Start Record in Astros' 11-2 Win over A's

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez set a new Major League record Sunday, recording his 25th consecutive quality start, a new single-season best by a player. The Astros would go on to win 11-2 over the Oakland Athletics.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez etched his name in Major League Baseball history Sunday, recording his 25th consecutive quality start, a new single-season record.

A pitcher records a quality start, when he throws at least six innings, allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Valdez tied New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom's previous mark of 24 straight quality starts last Monday, and Sunday he claimed a new single-season record of his own.

Valdez was excellent once again Sunday, allowing two runs off four hits and one walk and striking out seven over six innings in the Astros' 11-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson (1967-1968) and Jacob deGrom (2018-2019) own a share of the record for the longest streak of quality starts with 26, however, neither pitcher achieved the mark in a single-season.

With two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season, Valdez will certainly have a chance to tie and pass Gibson and deGrom's mark of 26.

Valdez is on-schedule to take the hill next Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles (76-69).

Valdez is making a strong push for the American League Cy Young award. Over 28 starts in 2022, Valdez has a 16-5 record, 2.57 ERA, .213 opponent batting average and 1.11 WHIP in 185.2 innings pitched.

With their victory Sunday over the A's, the Astros improve to 96-51 in 2022. With a 14.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, their magic number is now three to clinch their fifth American League West division title in six seasons.

The Astros will now travel to Tampa Bay to open a three-game series against the Rays Monday.

