Gerrit Cole Grits Yankees to 4-2 Game 4 Win, Forces Game 5 vs. Guardians

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor may have tagged a solo home run off Gerrit Cole and made a baby-rocking gesture in his direction, but it was the New York Yankees ace who had the last laugh Sunday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, as the Yankees won game four of the American League Division Series 4-2, forcing a game five in New York for Monday.

Cole churned in an old school pitching performance, gritting through seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out eight, over 110 pitches.

As managers have trended towards removing their starting pitcher before facing an opposing lineup a third time, Aaron Boone trusted his ace, and didn't let Cole's pitch count or the Guardians' place in the lineup keep him from riding his starting pitcher as long as he could.

The Yankees led 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cole gave up a single to Andres Gimenez, and the Guardians were threatening with the tying run on first base and one out.

With Cole's pitch count running into the 100s, he struck out rookies Gabriel Arias and Will Brennan to end the inning, escaping with no damage.

After Boone opted not to use relief pitcher Clay Holmes in Saturday night's loss, Boone gave the ball to Holmes who delivered a clean eighth inning, walking one and striking out two.

In the ninth inning, Boone called on Wandy Peralta for the fourth straight game, who made quick work of the Guardians, retiring the side on a total of seven pitches to seal a 4-2 victory for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees scored their runs on a first inning Anthony Rizzo RBI single, a second inning Harrison Bader two-run homer and a sixth inning Giancarlo Stanton sacrifice fly.

The Yankees force a game five against the Guardians Monday night for a trip to the American League Championship Series on the line. The winner will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, beginning Wednesday.

The Yankees are expected to start Jameson Taillon with their season on the line. The Guardians are expected to