Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals Agree To 2-Year Extension

The Cardinals extended a key member of their bullpen Monday, announcing a two-year deal with Giovanny Gallegos. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the pact includes a club option for the 2025 season.

The right-handed Gallegos had two years of arbitration eligibility left, so this new deal buys out those years and, possibly, one year of free agency.

Gallegos had been seeking an extension with the Cardinals for at least a year, and one nearly happened in the spring, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"So excited," Gallegos said, per the Post-Dispatch. "I feel so happy. I don't have the word exactly for how I'm feeling. Right now, I've got an extension with the team. My confidence is 100%, 200%."

Gallegos was not an accomplished big leaguer when the Yankees traded him and fellow reliever Chasen Shreve to St. Louis in a July 2018 deal for first baseman Luke Voit. At the time, Gallegos had pitched in just 20 major league games, recording a 4.75 ERA over 30.1 innings.

Since then, however, Gallegos has been a formidable, flexible force for St. Louis. He has registered a 2.79 ERA over 213 games and 229.1 frames for the Cardinals. He's also thrived despite changing roles throughout his tenure in St. Louis.

Gallegos has recorded 33 saves for the Cardinals, including 14 in each of the last two seasons. He owns a 2.91 ERA this season to go along with a 31.2 K% and a 6.5 BB%. With a 1.4 fWAR, the 31-year-old only trails 24 other relievers.

"He's been amazing ever since we got him in the trade," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters. "He's handled multiple roles. He is a great teammate, well-liked. He's just so versatile. Obviously, we're excited about this and happy for him."