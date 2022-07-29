The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the Houston Astros are interested in Washington Nationals star Josh Bell.

"There actually being fairly aggressive in talks trying to get some things done," Rosenthal said via Fox Sports MLB. "Josh Bell is one target."

The Astors are in the middle of a phenomenal season as they are in first place in the American League West Division.

They are currently 65-35 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 11.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners who are in second place in the division.

Bell is a former All-Star (2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates), and he is currently batting .302 this season with 13 home runs and 53 RBI's.

There is no question that the 29-year-old would be a big addition to the lineup.

Currently, the New York Yankees are having an even better season as they are 67-33 in the 100 games that they have played.

In addition, the club just traded for All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Yankees on Wednesday: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way."

A matchup between the Astros and Yankees in the playoffs would be very competitive.

Last season, the Astros lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.

That was the first World Series title for the Braves in 25 years.