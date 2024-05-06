Here's What Alek Manoah Had to Say After His First MLB Start of the Season
Making his first Major League start since last August 10th, Toronto Blue Jays' starter Alek Manoah was roughed up on Sunday by the Washington Nationals.
Manoah went 4.0 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks. He did strike out six, throwing 92 pitches.
It's been a wild last two-plus years for Manoah. In 2022, Manoah was one of the best pitchers in baseball, making the All-Star Game and finishing third in the American League Cy Young voting. Furthermore, he started Game 1 of the playoffs that year, pitching against Seattle in the AL Wild Card series.
However, in 2023, things cratered for Manoah. Unable to handle adjustments to the new pitch clock, he went just 3-9, bouncing back to the minor leagues on two separate occasions. Furthermore, he injured his shoulder in spring training this year and struggled through multiple minor league rehab starts before earning this opportunity on Sunday.
After the game, Manoah said he needed to make some mental adjustments. Per MLB.com:
“I don’t think it’s a control thing,” Manoah said. “It was just me trying to be on the outside corner, trying to be too fine. It’s about understanding I’m not Greg Maddux. I’m not going to be Greg Maddux. My fastball has great life. I’ve just got to go out there and trust it.”
Blue Jays' manager John Schneider said that Manoah had good overall stuff and he will make another start in the rotation. Yariel Rodriguez had been in the rotation but he's out with a back issue.
