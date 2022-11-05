Houston Astros' Dome Will be Closed for World Series Game 6 vs. Phillies

The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for game six of the World Series Saturday night between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros announced via their Twitter account Saturday morning.

Clear skies are in the forecast Saturday night in Houston, according to the Weather Channel, with 5-mph winds.

With the dome closed, weather will not play a factor in Saturday night's game.

The Astros will start Framber Valdez in game six, with a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 2017, and the franchise's second championship ever. Valdez has been excellent throughout the postseason, with a 2-0 record, 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .176 opponent batting average in three starts.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who will be pitching on a full week's rest.

Through his first four postseason starts, Wheeler had been exceptional, with a 3-1 record, 1.78 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and .118 opponent batting average over 25.1 innings pitched. Wheeler struggled, however in his last start, in game two of the World Series, allowing four runs to the Astros on five hits, three walks and one home run.

The Phillies need a win in order to force a game seven Sunday in Houston.

On the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, former MLB outfielder Mike Huff broke down the first five games of the World Series, and previewed game six and game seven.

