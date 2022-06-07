Astros' Hector Neris, Dusty Baker Suspended After Benches-Clearing Incident

Major League Baseball was swift on Tuesday in handing out a number of suspensions and fines to members of both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners after Monday's benches-clearing incident.

Of the main culprits included Astros reliever Hector Neris, who was suspended four games for an action he did after the matter, throwing near the head area of Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez once warnings were in place in the ninth inning.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was also suspended one game as a result of the Neris intentionally throwing at Suarez

Warnings went into place after Neris hit Ty France in the back, of which was not originally ruled a HBP.

France wanted the Seattle dugout to challenge the call, which was opposed by Houston, and within give seconds, both benches emptied onto the field.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was the main insinuator on the Seattle side and he, along with Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker, were fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for their involvement of the incident.

It's assumed now that Espada, Lopez and Snitker were the main instigators on Houston's side and as we saw through the video on Monday night, Servais was the main instigator on Seattle's side.

The incident itself didn't seem that bad on first glance, especially considering how France reacted to it at the plate.

He's currently MLB's HBP leader with 12, so getting hit isn't out of the ordinary for him. However, the tensions of the rivalry between the two teams, plus the lack of control from Mariners starter Robbie Ray on Monday might have caused some added heat.

Ray unintentionally threw at a batter earlier in the game, but his control was all over the place, but it looked as though Neris meant what he did and now, he'll miss four games as a result.

Seattle and Houston continue their series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.