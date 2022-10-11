Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners announced their starting lineups Tuesday morning for game one of the American League Division Series, set to start at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

The series opens at Minute Maid Park in Houston for game one and game two, before shifting to Seattle for game three and game four, if necessary. The series will return to Houston if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) CF Julio Rodriguez .284/.345/.854

2) 1B Ty France .274/.338/.791

3) 3B Eugenio Suarez .236/.332/.791

4) C Cal Raleigh .211/.284/.773

5) RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.737

6) DH Carlos Santana .192/.293/.693

7) 2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

8) LF Jarred Kelenic .141/.221/.534

9) SS J.P. Crawford .243/.339/.675

P Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Carlos Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .176/.258/.622

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

P Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

The Mariners are hot off winning their first playoff series since 2001 Saturday evening, completing a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre over the weekend.

The Astros have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest and line up their pitching staff, after the Mariners used starting pitchers Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and George Kirby in the American League Wild Card Series Friday and Saturday.