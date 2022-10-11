Skip to main content
Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will line up for game one of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will line up for game one of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners announced their starting lineups Tuesday morning for game one of the American League Division Series, set to start at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

The series opens at Minute Maid Park in Houston for game one and game two, before shifting to Seattle for game three and game four, if necessary. The series will return to Houston if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) CF Julio Rodriguez .284/.345/.854

2) 1B Ty France .274/.338/.791

3) 3B Eugenio Suarez .236/.332/.791

4) C Cal Raleigh .211/.284/.773

5) RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.737

6) DH Carlos Santana .192/.293/.693

7) 2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

8) LF Jarred Kelenic .141/.221/.534

9) SS J.P. Crawford .243/.339/.675

P Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Carlos Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .176/.258/.622

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

P Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

The Mariners are hot off winning their first playoff series since 2001 Saturday evening, completing a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre over the weekend.

The Astros have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest and line up their pitching staff, after the Mariners used starting pitchers Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and George Kirby in the American League Wild Card Series Friday and Saturday.

USATSI_19214350_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
AstrosJustinVerlanderJoseAltuveDugout
News

GameDay Preview: How to Watch Houston's Game With Seattle on Tuesday

By Tom Brew
USATSI_19211651_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19199917_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Division Series Preview

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19192262_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Advance to NLDS, Win Second Playoff Series Since 1998

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19135522_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove Becomes First Pitcher to Accomplish This Feat

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19193306_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham Makes Incredible Run-Saving Catch

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19203153_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets, San Diego Padres Announce Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19203266_168388303_lowres
News

Albert Pujols' Career Ends in Heartbreak as Phillies Eliminate Cardinals

By Jack Vita