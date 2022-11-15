Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

Twelve of the 14 players that received a qualifying offer from their club rejected the one-year, $19.65 million contract, opting to test the free agent market instead.

Just two players — Joc Pederson and Martin Perez — accepted the qualifying offer. Pederson will return to the San Francisco Giants for the 2023 season, and Perez will return to the Texas Rangers.

Tyler Anderson and Anthony Rizzo both rejected their qualifying offers, and each have already agreed to new contracts.

Anderson signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rizzo has agreed to return to the Yankees on a two-year deal worth $40 million.

The following ten players have rejected the qualifying offer and will now test free agency:

Chris Bassitt, Starting Pitcher (New York Mets)

Xander Bogaerts, Shortstop (Boston Red Sox)

Willson Contreras, Catcher (Chicago Cubs)

Jacob deGrom, Starting Pitcher (New York Mets)

Nathan Eovaldi, Starting Pitcher (Boston Red Sox)

Aaron Judge, Outfielder (New York Yankees)

Brandon Nimmo, Outfielder (New York Mets)

Carlos Rodon, Starting Pitcher (San Francisco Giants)

Dansby Swanson, Shortstop (Atlanta Braves)

Trea Turner, Shortstop (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Just because a player declines the qualifying offer, does not mean that he will not return to the team he played on last season. Rizzo will be returning to the Yankees after negotiating a new contract, in which he will make more money.

It will be interesting to see where each of these players signs.

