Astros' Jake Odorizzi Carted Off Field After Apparent Left Leg Injury Against Red Sox

Jake Odorizzi was dealing for the Houston Astros on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, having given up just two runs through five innings of work.

However, on the final out of the bottom of the fifth inning, Odorizzi fell as he ran to cover first base on a ball hit to the right side of the infield.

Eventually, a stretcher would be needed as the right-hander was unable to apply pressure to his left leg and looked to be in immediate pain after the fall.

A quick disclaimer to those who might be squeamish when watching the video below as unfortunately, the injury looked very serious almost immediately.

Watching the video, you can see Odorizzi's left ankle get caught behind him after he planted and threw, and once he turned to first, the quick rotation caused something to happen in that left leg.

The Astros medical staff and manager Dusty Baker immediately rushed on to the field to figure out what happened, but by that point, it was clear Odorizzi was not returning to the game.

Through that batter, Odorizzi struck out four and gave up just one earned run and three hits over five innings of work.

It was Odorizzi's fourth-straight start with at least five innings pitch and one or fewer earned runs allowed. With tonight's game included, Odorizzi is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA, but the severity of his injury could keep him out for quite some time.

Some early reports have compared his injury to that of Atlanta Braves starter Mike Soroka, who tore his Achilles tendon while pitching during the 2020 season.

Right now, all that can be rightfully assumed is that Odorizzi injured his left leg, a non-contact injury, and was unable to apply any pressure to that leg once the injury occurred.

Stay tuned for more updates as more information comes out in the next few hours and days.