Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Insane Bare-Handed Play, Throws Out Braves' Ozzie Albies

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. just made his case for SportsCenter's Top 10 plays, bare-handing a line drive up the middle and throwing out Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at first.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is exactly the young superstar the Miami Marlins have been looking for in recent years.

Not only is his personality infectious and electric, his playmaking ability makes him a must-watch player on the diamond every game.

Friday was no different for Chisholm Jr., who made a bare-handed stop on a softly-hit line drive up the middle from Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves.

Chisholm Jr. has a knack for making incredible defensive plays. His speed and flair on the field make him a regular in that category.

However, it's his offense this season that has put a charge into this Marlins team as he's batting .294/.341/.597 with a .938 OPS, seven home runs, 27 RBI, seven doubles and four triples.

His rookie campaign in 2021 was impressive enough with 18 home runs and 53 RBI, but he's displayed a better approach at the plate overall.

On Wednesday, Chisholm Jr. hit his seventh homer of the season in Miami's series finale against the Washington Nationals.

The Marlins dropped the series finale, 5-4, after taking the first two games against Washington. 

Unfortunately for the Marlins on Friday, they came up short against Atlanta, losing 5-3. With the two consecutive losses, Miami drops to 17-21 on the season, but this start to 2022 has been encouraging.

Miami is just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for second place in the NL East and the pitching this season has been spectacular.

Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara have been as advertised and then some and the offense is coming around, led by the play of Chisholm Jr. 

The Marlins and Braves are back at it on Saturday evening for the second game of their weekend set at Marlins Park in Little Havana.

