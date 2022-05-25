Skip to main content
Giants' Joc Pederson Hits 11th Home Run of Season, Fourth in Two Games

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has been on a tear in his last two games, including Wednesday's series finale against the New York Mets. The lefty hit three homers on Tuesday and a fourth on Wednesday.

The last week or so has been the week of the three-home run game around Major League Baseball.

Last Thursday, Trevor Story hit three home runs for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, going on to win AL Player of the Week as he hit five in that weekend series.

This week, it was San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, who hit three homers against the New York Mets.

San Francisco needed the home run barrage an his eight RBI on the night as they came back to defeat the Mets, 13-12, in the bottom of the ninth inning.

On Wednesday, Pederson continued the home run onslaught with another, a two-run shot in the top of the first inning as the Giants put up a five-spot against New York.

Pederson's home run traveled 415 feet with an exit velocity of 103.2 MPH and was the third home run of the four to travel 415 feet or more.

The Giants nearly doubled down on their five-run first inning with a four-run second inning, thanks to more home runs, this time from third baseman Evan Longoria.

Longoria put together a multi-home run game, hitting his first two home runs of the season after being out to start the year with injury.

In this battle of playoff contenders, the Giants pulled off a massive series victory against the NL East leaders.

While divisional standings don't matter too much to start the year, the win keeps San Francisco in contention, sitting 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres and six games behind the leaders in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for Pederson, in his last seven games, he's hitting .368/.500/1.063 with four home runs and 10 RBI. He leads the Giants in home runs by a wide margin and has been an offensive superstar so far.

