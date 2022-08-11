Joey Gallo, Now Living Beachside, Says Yankees-Dodgers Trade Was Good For All

Joey Gallo hasn't been a Dodger all that long, but the slugger is already enjoying the change of scenery that came with his departure from the Yankees.

New York traded the outfielder prior to the deadline after Gallo spent a year struggling in the Bronx. The Dodgers parted with pitching prospect Clayton Beeter in the deal, giving them some depth and an all-or-nothing bat that can crush plenty of dingers when Gallo is at his best.

That Gallo rarely showed himself in New York, where he slashed just .159/.291/.368 with 25 home runs and 46 RBI over 140 games. But on Wednesday night, Gallo belted his first home run with the Dodgers, a pinch-hit, three-run shot in an L.A. win over Minnesota.

Afterward, he was asked about being traded.

“It was good for both sides. It was the best opportunity for me, and for them, they got a great All-Star outfielder to play in my place," Gallo, referring to the Yankees acquisition of Andrew Benintendi, told reporters, per NBC Los Angeles' Michael J. Duarte. I’ll never have any hard feelings about that. I didn’t do my job to my abilities, but it’s always nice to have a fresh start. It's just like a new relationship. It's nice."

Gallo added that he's been enjoying his new teammates and the California weather. His housing situation is also different now that he's no longer wearing pinstripes.

“I’m living by the beach right now, so that’s pretty nice,” Gallo said. “No offense to New York, but I was living in a small apartment for the same price. It's pretty nice to be by the beach and have some waves and some sand and people walking around in flip-flops and whatnot. It's definitely a little bit more laid back environment.”

Of course, Gallo won't find his new surroundings as peaceful if he doesn't produce for the Dodgers.

He was frequently booed in New York, but Gallo is off to a decent star in Los Angeles. So far, he's tallied four hits, two extra-base hits and three RBI in 15 at-bats. He's struck out eight times and has yet to walk, though.