Jonny Gomes Nearly Killed Rays Teammates with Fire Extinguisher Celebration in 2008

Former 13-year Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter Jonny Gomes recently shared a story that he nearly killed his teammates by spraying a fire extinguisher in their direction, while the Tampa Bay Rays were celebrating their franchise's first ever playoff berth in 2008.

That season, the Rays won 97 games and their first American League East title, besting the Boston Red Sox by two games and clinching the division title late in September.

Gomes opened up on Audacy's Baseball Isn't Boring, a podcast hosted by Rob Bradford on the Audacy Podcast Network.

“We clinched in Detroit and we’re wilin’ out, we are just wilin’ out, tornadoing the place," Gomes said. "And I thought it’d be a great idea to take the fire extinguisher off the wall and blast the dudes in the shower with the fire extinguisher. Sounds like a great idea. Everyone’s going to be all baby powdered up."

Gomes did not know hazardous playing with a fire extinguisher might be.

"So I take it into the shower and I blast it into the shower," Gomes said. "That wasn’t a very good idea. So it turns out that – my firefighter guys out there, they’re going to be like ‘duh’ – that powder, or whatever it is, sucks oxygen out of the air to put the fire out. So I literally almost killed the team. Everyone came running out of the shower and they’re waving their arms and I’m just blasting them being like, ‘Yeah! This is so cool, right! Fire extinguisher joke!’ and then I thought we were going to need CPR on a couple of the guys.”

Thankfully, everyone was okay.

The Rays would go all the way to the World Series, but lose to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

The Bradford's entire conversation with Gomes can be listened to below.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.