Jose Berrios Stands Alone in Toronto Blue Jays History After Dominant Start to 2024

Lowest ERA by a @BlueJays pitcher through their first 5 starts of a season:

0.85- Jose Berrios (2024 via going 6 scoreless IP vs the Padres tonight)

1.45- Alek Manoah (2022)

1.57- Matt Shoemaker (2019)

1.58- Dave Stieb (1983)

1.72- Roger Clemens (1997)

1.76- Marcus Stroman (2019) pic.twitter.com/q05Z6Td2ku