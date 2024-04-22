Jose Berrios Stands Alone in Toronto Blue Jays History After Dominant Start to 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres, 5-2, on Saturday night. After a loss on Sunday, the Jays are now 12-10 on the season, but let's go back to Saturday for a moment...
In that win, Jays' starter Jose Berrios got the win, going 6.0 innings. He allowed no runs on five hits, walked two and struck out six. He's 4-0 on the season and has a 0.85 ERA.
With that performance, he's also now at the top of some very impressive team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Lowest ERA by a pitcher through their first 5 starts of a season:
0.85- Jose Berrios (2024 via going 6 scoreless IP vs the Padres tonight)
1.45- Alek Manoah (2022)
1.57- Matt Shoemaker (2019)
1.58- Dave Stieb (1983)
1.72- Roger Clemens (1997)
1.76- Marcus Stroman (2019)
Not only is it impressive to be at the top of the list, it's impressive to be ahead of Roger Clemens, who won a Cy Young pitching for Toronto. Pat Hentgen, who also won a Cy Young for the Jays, isn't even on the list.
The 29-year-old Berrios is in the ninth year of his career with the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays. In 2022, he had an ERA of 5.23 and it looked like the league had figured him out, but he rebounded with a 3.65 in 2023 and is off to this great start in 2024.
The Blue Jays start a much-anticipated series with the 13-9 Kansas City Royals on Monday night. First pitch is 7:40 p.m. ET. Berrios is slated to pitch against KC on Thursday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.