Kansas City Royals Fan Goes Viral For Insane Beard on Monday Night
The Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, 3-2, to continue their impressive start to the season.
However, perhaps the most impressive part of the game was not actually what happened on the field - and perhaps the scene in the crowd.
One Royals fan went viral during the game on social media because of perhaps the most ridiculously awesome beard you've ever seen.
Jomboy Media spotlighted the fan, saying:
Civilizations have risen and fallen inside this beard
On social media, the fan drew comparisons to former San Francisco Giants' closer Brian Wilson, who also was known for his great beard. Seriously, we have so many questions about this thing:
How long did it take? Does he groom it? How itchy does it get? Does he condition it? Unless the fan comes forward, we likely won't know, but they are certainly questions to ponder.
As for the game itself, the Royals moved to 21-15 with the win. After losing 106 games last year, the Royals have made massive improvements after spending more than $100 million in free agency. The pitching has been much better than anticipated and Bobby Witt Jr. is an absolute superstar. He's ascending to one of the best players in the sport, hitting .314 in the early going.
The Royals and Brewers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Collin Rea (MIL) pitches for Milwaukee against Seth Lugo for the Royals. Rea is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA while Lugo is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA.
But we have to wonder if any other fans will be spotlighted in this one....
