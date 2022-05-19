Hunter Dozier Hits 2-Run Homer to Give Kansas City Royals Early Lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier got off to a hot start at Kauffman Stadium with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Royals a two-run lead over the Chicago White Sox.

With the series tied 2-2 over the course of four days, it was a solid note to start on Thursday afternoon.

Off of Vince Velasquez's 94-mph pitch, Dozier drilled one 378 feet to the corner of left field and into the stands as teammate Bobby Witt Jr. crossed the plate.

Catch the play embedded below from the Kansas City Royals' Twitter account.

This play marks Dozier's fourth home run of the season in 34 games. Last season, he totaled 16 homers, but his career best came in 2019 when Dozier hit 26 home runs.

Dozier is batting .285 so far this season. Although it's early into the season, this is his best batting average over the course of his 6-year MLB career.

In the bottom of the third inning with the Royals up 3-1, Dozier singled to the left once again sending Witt Jr. across home plate for a 4-1 early advantage.

With the winner of the series at stake, the White Sox turned it on by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth. Tim Anderson singled to left center allowing both Reese McGuire and Andrew Vaughn to get on the board. Josh Harrison landed on second.

The White Sox gave even more in the top of the sixth off of Luis Robert's single to right center resulting in a run from Harrison to tie it up 4-4.

*See site for score updates*