Kansas City Royals' Offense Doing Things No Other Team Has Done This Season
The Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, 7-4, in 11 innings, continuing a stretch of dynamite offensive performances not matched by any team in baseball this year.
Per @CodifyBasebal on social media:
No team has scored 8+ runs in more than 3 games in a row this year except for the Kansas City Royals who have scored 8+ runs in their last 6 games.
After losing 106 games a season and finishing with the second-worst record in baseball, the Royals set out to build a better team this offseason, and they've done just that. At 34-19 this year, they are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The offense is dynamic, featuring power in the form of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, while also featuring speed all over the place.
The Royals are tough to strike out and make things happen on the bases, making them a very uncomfortable team to play against. Just in Saturday's lineup alone, Witt Jr. is hitting .304, with Perez hitting .326 and Maikel Garcia hitting .269 with five homers, 33 RBI and 13 steals.
The pitching for Kansas City has also improved, with Seth Lugo going 8-1 thus far with a 1.74 ERA.
The Royals and Rays will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch from Tropicana Field set for 1:40 p.m. ET.
Michael Wacha gets the ball for Kansas City while Taj Bradley pitches for Tampa. Wacha is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA while Bradley is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA.
