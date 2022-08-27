Kim Ng: Marlins Designate First Baseman Jesus Aguilar for Assignment

Miami Marlins' general manager Kim Ng announced Friday afternoon that first baseman Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment.

In a corresponding roster move, the Marlins reinstated All-Star first baseman and designated hitter Garrett Cooper from the 7-day concussion Injured List.

"We have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment," Ng told reporters. "We just felt that the at bats were going to be a lot less for him. We're giving time to others for their at bats. We had talked to Jesus a bit ago about this happening at some point and we also wanted to give him a chance to hook on with a playoff team."

In three seasons with the Marlins, Aguilar led the club in home runs (45), hits (267), RBI (176) and games played (295). He slashed .254/.317/.747 over the course of three years with the Marlins.

The Marlins claimed Aguilar off waivers December 2, 2019, after the Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with him. The Rays acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2019 trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Jake Fauria.

Aguilar enjoyed his best big league season in 2018 with the Brewers, earning himself a trip to the All-Star Game and finishing the season with a slash line of .274/.352/.890 and 35 home runs and 108 RBI.

Aguilar is having a down year in 2022. He's slashing .236/.286/.674 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.

Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit Aguilar and he will soon get a chance to stick on a contending team and compete for a ring.