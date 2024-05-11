Livvy Dunne Rocks Awesome Paul Skenes Jacket at PNC Park on Saturday
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. ET: Dunne's jacket was actually a Paul Skenes jacket. It said "Skenes" down the right sleeve and had the No. 30 on the top left of the jacket. It had stars down the left sleeve.
As Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie Paul Skenes made his much-anticipated Major League debut on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park, his superstar girlfriend Olivia "Livvy" Dunne was in attendance, rocking an incredible Black and Gold jacket as the Bucs took on the Chicago Cubs. We can presume that the jacket is a Pirates jacket, but we can't tell specifically from the following photo.
LivvyDunne has arrived at PNC Park for Paul Skenes' debut!
Skenes, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, helped LSU win the College World Series in the same year. He came into Saturday's start with a 0.99 ERA at Triple-A Indianapolis and is the most anticipated pitching debut in baseball since Stephen Strasburg in 2010. He struck out the first two batters in the first inning and racked up another strikeout in the third.
As for Dunne, you have to imagine that she'll become a staple at Pirates games during his rookie season. There's been several people that have said that she and Skenes can become the baseball version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, with baseball able to capitalize on Dunne's fame and popularity. In addition to being a champion gymnast at LSU, she is on television commercials, has appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and is a social media influencer.
The Pirates and Cubs are tied, 0-0, at the time of this posting and will play again on Sunday.
