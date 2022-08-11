LOOK: Joey Votto's Viral Twitter Thread

On Wednesday, Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto sent out a Twitter thread.

Votto's first tweet: "Watching Field of Dreams before the game tomorrow. I thought I would share a few thoughts about what the movie and this trip mean to me"

Votto's second tweet: "I was raised on this movie. My family had a collection of VHS tapes and one of them was Field of Dreams. I would watch it often. (spoilers ahead)"

Votto's third tweet: "From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together. In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond. In Field of Dreams, the movie ends with the main character, Ray, and the ghost of his father having “a catch”."

Votto's fourth tweet: "My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together."

Votto's fifth tweet: "Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life."

Votto is currently batting .219 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI's.

The Reds are 44-66 in the 110 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in last place in the NL Central Division.

Votto is in his 16th season in the MLB, and he has played for the Reds for his entire career.

The 38-year-old is a former MVP and a six-time MLB All-Star.

The Reds and Chicago Cubs are playing in Iowa on Thursday night for the "Field of Dreams" game.