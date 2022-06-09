By The Numbers: The Angels' 14-Game Losing Streak

The last three weeks have been incredibly rough if you are a Los Angeles Angels fan because a team that was 10 games above .500 is now four games under .500.

Wednesday night's loss to the Boston Red Sox extended the Angels' losing streak to 14 consecutive games, the longest in franchise history after breaking it on Tuesday with a 13th consecutive loss.

With the losing streak came the firing of manager Joe Maddon, a groin injury to three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and a number of other problems.

Not even Nickelback could change the fortunes of this team as yes, the entire starting lineup walked up to Nickelback songs on Wednesday.

Looking at a photograph of that game, well, the Angels had seven hits, hit eight balls with an exit velocity over 100 MPH, but couldn't get the bats going after Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi departed.

Six of Los Angeles's seven hits on the day came off Eovaldi, getting one-hit the final four innings of the game.

Time to look at the remainder of this losing streak, which in all actuality, has come against some of the best teams in MLB.

Los Angeles was swept by two current AL playoff teams in the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, who have been two of the best teams in baseball since May 1.

The Yankees have the best record in baseball at 40-16 and Toronto currently is 33-23, sitting in an AL Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, the Angels did help jumpstart what has turned into a six-game winning streak for the Philadelphia Phillies, getting swept in Philly, including blowing a 6-2 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Then, we have the Boston Red Sox, another hot team in the AL East, who have won the first three games in a four-game set this week.

All told, the Angels have scored 2.9 runs a game during this losing skid and have allowed 6.1 runs a game to opponents.

Over the last 15 days, the Angels are among the five worst teams in baseball in batting average, slugging, on-base, OPS, runs scored and RBI. The pitching staff is in the bottom-third for most statistical categories as well.

Now, with interim manager Phil Nevin at the helm, the Angels will look to somehow find a way out of this funk and get back in the postseason picture. It starts on Thursday night, the final game of LA's four-game set with Boston.