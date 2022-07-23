Skip to main content
Trade? MLB Teams Are Reportedly Calling The Angels About This Superstar

According John Morosi of MLB Network, MLB teams are calling the Los Angeles Angels about Shohei Ohtani.
On Saturday, John Morosi of MLB Network, reported that teams are calling the Los Angeles Angels about superstar Shohei Ohtani. 

Morosi: "Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio." 

Morosi added that the Angels have on plans to move the two-time MLB All-Star.  

It's still intriguing that teams are calling to show their interest, because you never know what they could end up offering.  

Ohtani is 27-years-old, and in his fifth season in the Major Leagues.  

He is a batter and a pitcher.  

Currently, he is batting .256 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI's. 

As for pitching, he is 9-5 (in 16 starts) with a shiny 2.80 ERA. 

He is one of the best pitchers and offensive players in all of baseball. 

Unfortunately for the Angels, individual stardom is not as important in baseball as it is in other sports. 

The Angels are having a rough season with a 39-54 record in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are currently in fourth place in the American League West Division, and an astonishing 22.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place. 

In addition, they are also 11.0 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who are in second place in the division. 

The Angels also have All-Star Mike Trout, who is arguably the best player of the entire recent era of baseball. 

