Shohei Ohtani Bobbleheads Are Listed For Insane Asking Prices Online
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani had his first bobblehead night as a member of the organization on Thursday, and needless to say the price on the secondary market is outrageous.
Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com on social media, prices on EBAY as of Thursday night were listed as high as $5000.
Now, there's no guarantee that these bobbleheads actually sell for that much, but people can certainly put whatever price they want on the collector's items.
For what it's worth, as we sit here on Friday afternoon, there are 56 bids on a bobblehead listed for $1,625.00 and there is another listed for $2,500 and one more for $3,100. There are several other Ohtani bobbleheads with an asking price of under $300.
It's no surprise to see that these bobbleheads are highly collectible given that they are the first team-released Ohtani bobbleheads in a Dodger uniform.
Arguably the most talented player we've seen in our lifetimes, Ohtani is hitting .360 for the Dodgers with 12 homers and 30 RBI.
Already a two-time MVP, Ohtani is positioning himself to potentially win a third this season. In addition to his homers and RBIs, he's also posted a .430 on-base percentage and a 1.099 OPS.
He pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make arguably the best 1-2-3 in any lineup in baseball.
The Dodgers lost on Thursday night to the Cincinnati Reds and the two teams will play again on Friday night. Frankie Montas will pitch for Cincy while James Paxton goes for Los Angeles.
