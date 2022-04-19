Los Angeles Dodgers Tweet 'Thank You' to Former Closer Kenley Jansen

Pitcher Kenley Jansen went from wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey for 12 seasons to an Atlanta Braves uniform this season.

On Monday, Jansen saw his two baseball worlds collide as Jansen suited up as a Braves player to face his old team in a three-game series at his former home, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

There seems to be no hard feelings between Jansen and the Dodgers organization after Los Angeles went out and traded for new closer Craig Kimbrel.

Here's what the Dodgers tweeted about their all-time save leader Jansen after presenting him a plaque honoring his first career save against the Mets on July 25, 2010.

The 34-year-old Jansen spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers, and became their full-time closer in 2012. During his time there, he pitched 703 innings and accumulated 350 saves. He had a 37-26 record with a 2.38 earned run average.

In the postseason, he made 57 appearances and had 19 saves. He had a 3-2 record with a 1.73 ERA.

According to the Los Angeles Times, when Jansen showed up to the ballpark, he had to ask a Braves staffer how to get to the visitors’ clubhouse. After 350 saves, three All-Star selections and a World Series championship with the Dodgers, it was his first time being a visitor at Chavez Ravine.

“Weird, man,” said Jansen, who signed a one-year, $16-million contract as a free agent. “The only thing I knew was being a Dodger.”

So far this season for the Braves, he has appeared in four games and allowed three earned runs.