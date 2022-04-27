Skip to main content
Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

With a single to right first in the first inning on Saturday, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera joined Major League Baseball's exclusive 3,000-hit club, becoming just its 33rd member. Here is a complete list of all 33 stars, with total hits and years played.
Updated Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 a.m.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singled to right in his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday to reach the 3,000-hit mark. The Detroit Tigers star became the 33rd player to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball history.

Cabrera became the third player to get all 3,000 hits in the 21st century, along with Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols. He had two hits in the first game of a doubleheader, actually passing a player on the list with his 3,001st hit. Roberto Clemente ended his career with exactly 3,000 hits. Cabrera got another hit in the nightcap, but sat out Sunday's game. He now has 3,002 hits.

Cabrera, a 39-year-old Venezuelan native, got his milestone hit against Colorado pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who is also Venezuelan. Cabrera and Pujols are the only two active players with 3,000 hits. Robinson Cano is next among active players, with 2,630 through Saturday.

Here is the complete list of all 33 major-leagues who have had at east 3,000, with their total hits and years played: The statistics are current through Saturday, April 23, 2022. 

  1. Pete Rose (1963-86) — 4,256
  2. Ty Cobb (1905-28) – 4,191
  3. Hank Aaron (1954-76) — 3,771
  4. Stan Musial (1941-63)— 3,630
  5. Tris Speaker (1907-28) — 3,514
  6. Derek Jeker (1995-2014) — 3,465
  7. Honus Wagner (1987-1917) — 3,430
  8. Carl Yastrzemski (1961-1983)— 3,419
  9. Paul Molitor (1978-98)— 3,319
  10. Eddie Collins (1906-30) — 3,315
  11. Albert Pujols (2001-present) — 3,308
  12. Willie Mays (1948-73) — 3,293
  13. Eddie Murray (1977-97) — 3,255
  14. Nap Lajoie (1896-1916) — 3,252
  15. Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-2001) — 3,184
  16. Adrian Beltre (1998-2018)  — 3,156
  17. George Brett (1973-93) — 3,154
  18. Paul Waner (1926-45) — 3,152
  19. Robin Yount (1974-93) — 3,142
  20. Tony Gwynn (1982-2001) — 3,141
  21. Alex Rodriguez (1994-2016) — 3,115
  22. Dave Winfield (1973-95) — 3,110
  23. Ichiro Suzuki (2001-19)  — 3,089
  24. Craig Biggio (1988-2007) — 3,060
  25. Rickey Henderson (1979-2003)— 3,055
  26. Rod Carew (1967-85) — 3,053
  27. Lou Brock (1961-79) — 3,023
  28. Rafael Palmeiro (1986-2005)— 3,020
  29. Cap Anson (1871-1897) — 3,011
  30. Wade Boggs (1982-99) — 3,010
  31. Al Kaline (1953-74) — 3,007 
  32. Miguel Cabrera (2003-present) — 3,002
  33. Roberto Clemente (1955-72) — 3,000

1. Pete Rose, 4,256 hits

RedsPeteRoseHit4192in1985

Pete Rose has more hits than anyone in major-league baseball, and pesky switch-hitter who always made contact during his 23-year career. (USA TODAY Sports)

2. Ty Cobb, 4,191 hits

TigersTyCobb

Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb was baseball's hits leader for more than 50 years. (Photo/Baseball Hall of Fame.

3. Hank Aaron, 3,771 hits

BravesHankAaron

Atlanta Braves right fielder Hank Aaron (44) at bat during the 1974 season at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

4. Stan Musial, 3,630 hits

CardinalsStanMusial

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Stan Musial waves to the crowd during an opening day ceremony before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium in 2012. The left-handed hitter was beloved in St. Louis 9-5. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Tris Speaker, 3,514 hits

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 7.05.08 PM

Tris Speaker was considered one of the best outfielders of his day in the early part of the 20th century. His 794 career doubles is still an MLB record. (Photo/Baseball Hall of Fame)

6. Derek Jeter, 3,465 hits

YankeesDerekJeter

Derek Jeter was the consummate winner on a team known for championships, the New York Yankees. (USA TODAY Sports)

7. Honus Wagner, 3,430 hits

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 7.07.15 PM

Honus Wagner played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he won eight National League batting titles. (Photo/Baseball Hall of Fame)

8. Carl Yastrzemski, 3,419 hits

RedSoxCarlYastrzemski

Carl Yastrzemski played his entire 23-year career on Boston, and was the master of nativigating the the left field wall at Fenway Park, the Green Monster. (USA TODAY Sports)

9. Paul Molitor, 3,319 hits

BrewersPaulMolitor

Paul Molitor played most of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he was an important piece in Toronto's championship teams in the 1990s. (USA TODAY Sports)

10. Eddie Collins,

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 7.10.27 PM

No. 11 Albert Pujols, 3,308 and counting

CardinalsAlbertPujols

Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals to close out his career this season. (USA TODAY Sports). 

TigersMiguelCabrera3000DugoutHigh5
