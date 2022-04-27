Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club
Updated Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 a.m.
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singled to right in his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday to reach the 3,000-hit mark. The Detroit Tigers star became the 33rd player to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball history.
Cabrera became the third player to get all 3,000 hits in the 21st century, along with Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols. He had two hits in the first game of a doubleheader, actually passing a player on the list with his 3,001st hit. Roberto Clemente ended his career with exactly 3,000 hits. Cabrera got another hit in the nightcap, but sat out Sunday's game. He now has 3,002 hits.
Cabrera, a 39-year-old Venezuelan native, got his milestone hit against Colorado pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who is also Venezuelan. Cabrera and Pujols are the only two active players with 3,000 hits. Robinson Cano is next among active players, with 2,630 through Saturday.
Here is the complete list of all 33 major-leagues who have had at east 3,000, with their total hits and years played: The statistics are current through Saturday, April 23, 2022.
- Pete Rose (1963-86) — 4,256
- Ty Cobb (1905-28) – 4,191
- Hank Aaron (1954-76) — 3,771
- Stan Musial (1941-63)— 3,630
- Tris Speaker (1907-28) — 3,514
- Derek Jeker (1995-2014) — 3,465
- Honus Wagner (1987-1917) — 3,430
- Carl Yastrzemski (1961-1983)— 3,419
- Paul Molitor (1978-98)— 3,319
- Eddie Collins (1906-30) — 3,315
- Albert Pujols (2001-present) — 3,308
- Willie Mays (1948-73) — 3,293
- Eddie Murray (1977-97) — 3,255
- Nap Lajoie (1896-1916) — 3,252
- Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-2001) — 3,184
- Adrian Beltre (1998-2018) — 3,156
- George Brett (1973-93) — 3,154
- Paul Waner (1926-45) — 3,152
- Robin Yount (1974-93) — 3,142
- Tony Gwynn (1982-2001) — 3,141
- Alex Rodriguez (1994-2016) — 3,115
- Dave Winfield (1973-95) — 3,110
- Ichiro Suzuki (2001-19) — 3,089
- Craig Biggio (1988-2007) — 3,060
- Rickey Henderson (1979-2003)— 3,055
- Rod Carew (1967-85) — 3,053
- Lou Brock (1961-79) — 3,023
- Rafael Palmeiro (1986-2005)— 3,020
- Cap Anson (1871-1897) — 3,011
- Wade Boggs (1982-99) — 3,010
- Al Kaline (1953-74) — 3,007
- Miguel Cabrera (2003-present) — 3,002
- Roberto Clemente (1955-72) — 3,000
