Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

Updated Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 a.m.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singled to right in his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday to reach the 3,000-hit mark. The Detroit Tigers star became the 33rd player to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball history.

Cabrera became the third player to get all 3,000 hits in the 21st century, along with Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols. He had two hits in the first game of a doubleheader, actually passing a player on the list with his 3,001st hit. Roberto Clemente ended his career with exactly 3,000 hits. Cabrera got another hit in the nightcap, but sat out Sunday's game. He now has 3,002 hits.

Cabrera, a 39-year-old Venezuelan native, got his milestone hit against Colorado pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who is also Venezuelan. Cabrera and Pujols are the only two active players with 3,000 hits. Robinson Cano is next among active players, with 2,630 through Saturday.

Here is the complete list of all 33 major-leagues who have had at east 3,000, with their total hits and years played: The statistics are current through Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Pete Rose (1963-86) — 4,256 Ty Cobb (1905-28) – 4,191 Hank Aaron (1954-76) — 3,771 Stan Musial (1941-63)— 3,630 Tris Speaker (1907-28) — 3,514 Derek Jeker (1995-2014) — 3,465 Honus Wagner (1987-1917) — 3,430 Carl Yastrzemski (1961-1983)— 3,419 Paul Molitor (1978-98)— 3,319 Eddie Collins (1906-30) — 3,315 Albert Pujols (2001-present) — 3,308 Willie Mays (1948-73) — 3,293 Eddie Murray (1977-97) — 3,255 Nap Lajoie (1896-1916) — 3,252 Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-2001) — 3,184 Adrian Beltre (1998-2018) — 3,156 George Brett (1973-93) — 3,154 Paul Waner (1926-45) — 3,152 Robin Yount (1974-93) — 3,142 Tony Gwynn (1982-2001) — 3,141 Alex Rodriguez (1994-2016) — 3,115 Dave Winfield (1973-95) — 3,110 Ichiro Suzuki (2001-19) — 3,089 Craig Biggio (1988-2007) — 3,060 Rickey Henderson (1979-2003)— 3,055 Rod Carew (1967-85) — 3,053 Lou Brock (1961-79) — 3,023 Rafael Palmeiro (1986-2005)— 3,020 Cap Anson (1871-1897) — 3,011 Wade Boggs (1982-99) — 3,010 Al Kaline (1953-74) — 3,007 Miguel Cabrera (2003-present) — 3,002 Roberto Clemente (1955-72) — 3,000