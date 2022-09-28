Skip to main content
Major League Baseball Discussing Back-Up Plans for Braves-Mets Series

Hurricane Ian could complicate this weekend's series at Truist Park in Atlanta between the Braves and New York Mets. Major League Baseball is reportedly discussing contingency plans, including altering start times for the weekend's games, and postponing one or more games to Thursday, October 6, if needed.
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are just days away from their most important series of the season at Truist Park in Atlanta, with both teams currently tied for first place in the National League East.

Hurricane Ian is expected to sweep into the gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Major League Baseball is reportedly discussing contingency plans in the event that the storm impacts the weekend's games in Atlanta.

Atlanta could get hit by quite a bit of rain this week. The Braves play Wednesday in Washington D.C. against the Nationals and have Thursday off, so thankfully there won't be any concerns for Braves' home games until Friday at the earliest.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo who covers the Mets, Major League Baseball could alter the game times for the weekend or move one or two games to October 6, if needed.

Wednesday, October 5 is the final day of the regular season. The American League and National League Wild Card Series begin Friday, October 7. The Mets and Braves could play one or more games the day before the postseason begins, if needed.

This would leave the team that loses the division at a significant disadvantage entering the Wild Card Series. While whichever team does not win the division will likely receive the fourth seed in the National League playoffs, securing a best-of-three series at home for their right to go to the National League Division Series, that team would be entering postseason play having taxed its pitching staff while its opponent received a day of rest before the beginning of the series.

There has been no serious talk of moving the weekend's games to a neutral site, as of Tuesday night.

