Japanese OF Masataka Yoshida Likely To Be Posted, Draw Interest From Yankees

Masataka Yoshida, a two-time Nippon Professional Baseball batting champ, is likely to be posted by the Orix Buffaloes over the next two weeks, according to MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi added that the left fielder will draw interest from the New York Yankees.

Yoshida, a 2022 Japan Series champion, has spent all seven years of his NPB career with the Buffaloes, establishing himself as an excellent contact hitter while improving his power numbers along the way. The 29-year-old tallied a career-high 1.007 OPS last season while hitting .336 with 21 home runs and 89 RBI.

According to FanGraphs’ scouting report, “Yoshida is almost impossible to strike out, and his feel for contact is superlative enough that even though a) he's not very physical and b) is a left field-only guy, he's elite at the game's most important skill: hitting.”

FanGraphs added that Yoshida has “little pop” despite cracking 20 homers in four of the last five seasons. Yoshida also fractured his wrist in October after he was hit by a pitch.

A gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Yoshida is one of two Japanese stars likely to transition to Major League Baseball this winter. But unlike pitcher Kodai Senga, an international free agent, Yoshida must go through the posting process.

If posted as expected, Yoshida will get 30 days to negotiate with MLB clubs. If he agrees to a deal, the Buffaloes would receive a release fee worth 20 percent of the initial $25 million in guaranteed value, 17.5 percent of the subsequent $25 million, and 15 percent of any value beyond $50 million, per Morosi.

Teams and Yoshida won’t have to deal with international spending limits because of his age and experience.

Other franchises will surely show interest, but Yoshida makes sense as an option for the Yankees, even if they re-sign right fielder Aaron Judge in free agency. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi is also among New York’s free agents, and his bat-to-ball skills and left-handed swing are things that the Yankees need.

Yoshida also possesses those traits, making him an intriguing alternative in the Bronx.