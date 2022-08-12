Skip to main content

Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Carlos Correa "will likely opt out of his deal" at the end of the season (h/t CBS).

Correa is on the Minnesota Twins, and before that he played for the Houston Astros 

Heyman: "Carlos Correa, barring injury, will likely opt out of his deal, adding to the free-agent list: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts."

Correa is in his first season with the Twins after spending the first seven years of his career on the Astros. 

With the Astros, he was one of the best players in all of baseball, and made the All-Star Game two different times. 

In 2017, they won the World Series. 

Last season, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. 

Right now, Correa is having a solid season and hitting .264 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI's. 

The Twins are in the middle of a division race that may come right down to the wire.

They had been in first place, but as of right now they are in second place in the AL Central.

The Twins have a 57-53 record in the 110 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them just 1.5 games behind the first place Cleveland Guardians. 

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox are looming right behind the Twins. 

The White Sox are only 3.5 games behind the Guardians. 

Therefore, the top three spots in the AL Central could look any number of different ways by the time the season ends.

Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins

