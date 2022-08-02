Skip to main content
MASSIVE TRADE: San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

MASSIVE TRADE: San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.

On Monday, the San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Brewers: "The #Brewers have acquired: LHP Taylor Rogers LHP Robert Gasser OF Esteury Ruiz RHP Dinelson Lamet for LHP Josh Hader" 

The Brewers also added a statement from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns: "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today. This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."

The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with a 57-45 record in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They will more than likely be a postseason team, but they are not necessarily seen as a true contender right now. 

Other NL division leaders like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have a lot more reason to believe that they can the World Series. 

As for the Padres, they are in second place in the NL West with a 57-46 record in the 103 games that they have played. 

Hader is a massive addition to their roster. 

USATSI_18797660_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18796880_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18748396_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18754524_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player

By Ben StinarJul 31, 2022 8:57 PM EDT
USATSI_18645920_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez Placed On The IL

By Ben StinarJul 31, 2022 3:14 PM EDT
USATSI_9164419_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 30, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
USATSI_8507409_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 30, 2022 4:08 PM EDT
USATSI_18755330_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: The Reds Sent An All-Star To The Mariners

By Ben StinarJul 30, 2022 3:56 PM EDT
USATSI_16322451_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

By Ben StinarJul 29, 2022 7:24 PM EDT