Matt Harvey Nearing Return To Baltimore Orioles

After drawing some interest from teams around the MLB this offseason, Matt Harvey is expected to sign a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, according to New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Harvey is expected to start out in Florida in the Orioles extended spring camp.

Being in the news quite a bit over the last month or so, Matt Harvey still faces the possibility of an immediate suspension of at least 60 days for his involvement in the Tyler Skaggs federal trial.

Opening up about both his own and Skaggs’ drug use as part of the trial involving former Angels employee Eric Kay, who is accused of providing Skaggs with the drugs that may have led to the pitcher’s death, Harvey’s future in the MLB is still in question.

Last season, Matt Harvey appeared in 127.2 innings for the Orioles, going 6-14 and posting a 6.27 ERA.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias has acknowledged that Harvey’s role in the Kay/Skaggs trial has made negotiations “complicated,” but with Baltimore expected to have another down year, they do need some extra arms in their bullpen.

What role and how much time Matt Harvey actually spends in the MLB with the Orioles this season is yet to be determined.