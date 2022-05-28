Matt Holliday, Julián Javier Headline 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees

Since 2014, the St. Louis Cardinals have recognized some of the greatest players in franchise history by inducting them into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

On Friday, it was announced that three new members would be added to the Cardinals Hall of Fame: Matt Holliday, Julián Javier and Charles Comiskey, bringing the all-time total of HoF members in St. Louis to 50.

There are two different main categories that players fall into and must meet certain criteria that has become the standard since being implemented back in 2014.

The "Red Ribbon" committee selects an inductee from the "veteran players" category and gives fans the opportunity to vote on the "modern players" inductee.

Anyone that is considered for the Cardinals Hall of Fame must have played at least three years in St. Louis and must be retired for at least three years. Veteran players must be retired for at least 40 years.

Holliday was this year's winner in the "modern players" fan vote, and deservedly so. After six years with the Colorado Rockies, Holliday had the longest stint of his career in St. Louis.

Over eight years with the Cardinals, Holliday hit .293/.380/.494 with 1,048 hits, 156 home runs, 616 RBI an .874 OPS and a 138 OPS+.

He was a four-time All-Star as a Cardinal and was on two NL pennant-winning teams, including the 2011 World Series Champions squad.

Javier was the first Dominican-born player to play for the Cardinals, playing in St. Louis from 1960-71, 12 of his 13 years in the big leagues.

He wasn't necessarily known for his power, but was well-known for his speed and clutch at-bats in the postseason.

Javier, a two-time All-Star, had 1,450 hits, 134 stolen bases and 55 triples with the Cardinals, recording five triples or more in five seasons.

His .346 career average in the World Series is third-best in Cardinals history and he's a two-time World Series champion as well, winning in 1964 and 1967.

Comiskey, the third inductee, was an organizational pick, the first time St. Louis decided to pick a player with a tie to the team's baseball history since 2016.

Before the Cardinals became the Cardinals, they were the St. Louis Browns from 1882-1898 and Comiskey was a player-manager for the team.

He amassed a 562-272 record as a manager, won four American Association pennants and won the 1886 World's Championship over the Chicago White Stockings

Comiskey also hit .274 with 1194 hits, 689 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 1034 games as a player.

After St. Louis, Comiskey became the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox. Comiskey Park, the former home ballpark of the White Sox and former name of Guaranteed Rate Field, was named after him.

Congrats to this year's inductees to the Cardinals Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for all three.